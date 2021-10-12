Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1804 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Heller 1804 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Heller 1804 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,6 - 0,75 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1804 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1673 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Heller 1804 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1804 at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1804 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1804 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

