Heller 1804 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,6 - 0,75 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1804
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1804 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1673 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
For the sale of Heller 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
