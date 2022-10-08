Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Heller 1825 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Heller 1825 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place June 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Bavaria Heller 1825 at auction Golden Lion - October 8, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1825 at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1825 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

