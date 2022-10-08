Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,65 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1825
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place June 15, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Golden Lion (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search