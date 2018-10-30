Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Heller 1824 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Heller 1824 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: La Galerie Numismatique

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 101. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
Bavaria Heller 1824 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1824 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 101 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1824 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1824 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search