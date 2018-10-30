Heller 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 101. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (2)