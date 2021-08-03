Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1823 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Heller 1823 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Heller 1823 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
Bavaria Heller 1823 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1823 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1823 at auction Heritage - September 27, 2012
Bavaria Heller 1823 at auction Heritage - September 27, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2012
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1823 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search