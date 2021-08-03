Heller 1823 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

