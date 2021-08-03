Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1823 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,65 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1823
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
