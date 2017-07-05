Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1822 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Heller 1822 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Heller 1822 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1715 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Grün (1)
Bavaria Heller 1822 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1822 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1822 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1822 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1822 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1822 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1822 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search