Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1817 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Heller 1817 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Heller 1817 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1706 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Bavaria Heller 1817 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1817 at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1817 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

