Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1814 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Heller 1814 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Heller 1814 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1814 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place September 11, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Bavaria Heller 1814 at auction Zöttl - September 11, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1814 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

