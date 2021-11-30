Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1808 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,65 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1808
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.
