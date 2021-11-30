Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1808 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Heller 1808 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Heller 1808 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
Bavaria Heller 1808 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1808 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search