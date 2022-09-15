Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1807 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Heller 1807 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Heller 1807 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2548 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Bavaria Heller 1807 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Bavaria Heller 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

