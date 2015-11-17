2 Pfennig 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4329 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 17, 2015.

Сondition XF (1)