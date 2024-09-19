Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1800 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1800
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
