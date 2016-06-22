2 Pfennig 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1727 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (2)