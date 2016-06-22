Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1825 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1825 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1727 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1825 at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1825 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

