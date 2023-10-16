Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1824 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1824 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2313 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1824 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1824 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1824 at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1824 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search