2 Pfennig 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2313 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)