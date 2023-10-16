Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1824
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2313 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gärtner (1)
- Künker (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search