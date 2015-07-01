2 Pfennig 1823 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 30, 2015.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1)