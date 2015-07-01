Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1823 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1823 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1823 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 30, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Grün (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1823 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1823 at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1823 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1823 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1823 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search