Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1819 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1819 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1819 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1153 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place July 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1819 at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1819 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search