2 Pfennig 1819 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1153 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place July 12, 2016.

