Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1819 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1153 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place July 12, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search