Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1816 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1816 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1701 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1816 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1816 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1816 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1816 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1816 at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1816 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1816 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

