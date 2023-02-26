Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1816
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1701 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search