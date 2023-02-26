Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1810 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1810
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 24, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
