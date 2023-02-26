Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1809 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1809 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1809 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1809 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1809 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1809 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1809 at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

