2 Pfennig 1809 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (1)