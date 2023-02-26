Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1809 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1809
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
