Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1805 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1805 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,1 - 1,2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5043 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place March 29, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1805 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

