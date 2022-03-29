Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,1 - 1,2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1805
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5043 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place March 29, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
