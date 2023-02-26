Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1803 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1803 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1803 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,1 - 1,2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1803 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1803 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1803 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1803 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search