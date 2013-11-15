1 Pfennig 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)