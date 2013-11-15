Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1824 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1824 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.

Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1824 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1824 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1824 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

