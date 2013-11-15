Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1824
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.
