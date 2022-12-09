Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1820 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1820 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1820 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4649 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1820 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1820 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search