1 Pfennig 1820 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4649 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)