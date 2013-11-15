Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1816 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1816 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1700 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1816 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1816 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1816 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

