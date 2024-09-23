Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1811 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1811
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
