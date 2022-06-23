Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1810 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1810 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1810 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 37. Bidding took place June 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1810 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

