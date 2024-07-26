Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7814 oz) 24,304 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year MDCCCXVIII (1818)
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (681)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 5,000,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2019.

Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of Thaler 1818 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

