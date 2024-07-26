Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7814 oz) 24,304 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year MDCCCXVIII (1818)
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (681)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 5,000,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Anticomondo (1)
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (5)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (22)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Bertolami (2)
- Busso Peus (13)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (3)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (3)
- Darabanth (1)
- DNW (4)
- Dorotheum (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (23)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (11)
- Frühwald (12)
- Gärtner (7)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (26)
- Grün (24)
- Heritage (22)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (20)
- Höhn (19)
- ibercoin (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (12)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (6)
- Künker (102)
- Lanz München (3)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (8)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (24)
- Münzen & Medaillen (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (8)
- Naumann (1)
- Negrini (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Nihon (2)
- Nomisma (4)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Palombo (1)
- PAOLETTI (1)
- Pruvost (1)
- Rauch (15)
- Reinhard Fischer (12)
- Rhenumis (5)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (14)
- Stack's (9)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Teutoburger (44)
- UBS (9)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (2)
- Via (2)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (60)
- WCN (9)
- Westfälische (5)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 33
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1818 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search