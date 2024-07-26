Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 5,000,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (58) AU (129) XF (433) VF (41) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (9) MS61 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (8) XF45 (1) SP63 (1) SP62 (2) SP45 (1) PF62 (3) PF61 (1) DETAILS (5) CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (28) NGC (21)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Anticomondo (1)

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Artemide Aste (2)

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (5)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

AURORA (1)

BAC (22)

Baldwin's (2)

Bertolami (2)

Busso Peus (13)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (3)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (3)

Darabanth (1)

DNW (4)

Dorotheum (4)

Emporium Hamburg (23)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Felzmann (11)

Frühwald (12)

Gärtner (7)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (26)

Grün (24)

Heritage (22)

Heritage Eur (5)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (20)

Höhn (19)

ibercoin (1)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (12)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (6)

Künker (102)

Lanz München (3)

Leu (1)

London Coins (3)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (8)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (24)

Münzen & Medaillen (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (8)

Naumann (1)

Negrini (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Nihon (2)

Nomisma (4)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (2)

Numisor (1)

Palombo (1)

PAOLETTI (1)

Pruvost (1)

Rauch (15)

Reinhard Fischer (12)

Rhenumis (5)

Russiancoin (7)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (7)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (14)

Stack's (9)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (4)

Teutoburger (44)

UBS (9)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (2)

Via (2)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (60)

WCN (9)

Westfälische (5)

Zöttl (2)