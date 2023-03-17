Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution". Gold (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 27,95 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 8 Ducat
- Year MDCCCXVIII (1818)
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- Künker (8)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
25473 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16982 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Ducat 1818 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
