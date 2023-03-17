8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution". Gold (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (6) XF (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS61 (2) DETAILS (1) PL (4) Service NGC (4) NCS (1)