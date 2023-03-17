Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution". Gold (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 27,95 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 8 Ducat
  • Year MDCCCXVIII (1818)
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
25473 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16982 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU DETAILS NCS
Selling price
Bavaria 8 Ducat MDCCCXVIII (1818) "Constitution" at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
