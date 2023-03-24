Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1871. One-sided strike. Copper (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Variety: One-sided strike. Copper
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1871 . One-sided strike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4965 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Where to sell?
