Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1871. One-sided strike. Copper (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Variety: One-sided strike. Copper

Obverse Thaler 1871 One-sided strike Copper - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1871 One-sided strike Copper - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1871 . One-sided strike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4965 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2167 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig II Coins of Bavaria in 1871 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search