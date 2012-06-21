Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1871. One-sided strike. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Variety: One-sided strike. Gold

Obverse Thaler 1871 One-sided strike Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1871 One-sided strike Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 31,92 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1871 . One-sided strike. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4649 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (2)
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
4299 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 21, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
1715 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR

