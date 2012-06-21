Thaler 1871. One-sided strike. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1871 . One-sided strike. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4649 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition XF (3)