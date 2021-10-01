Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1871. One-sided strike. Silver (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Variety: One-sided strike. Silver

Obverse Thaler 1871 One-sided strike Silver - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1871 One-sided strike Silver - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1871 . One-sided strike. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1622 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place June 22, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (8)
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1505 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
1936 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - October 9, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

