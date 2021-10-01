Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1871. One-sided strike. Silver (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Variety: One-sided strike. Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1871 . One-sided strike. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1622 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place June 22, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (8)
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1505 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
1936 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search