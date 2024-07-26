Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1871 "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Thaler 1871 "Madonna" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1871 "Madonna" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (209)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1871 "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30020 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 110000 JPY
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Via - February 26, 2024
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Madonna" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
