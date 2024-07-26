Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1871 "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (209)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1871 "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30020 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 110000 JPY
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1871 "Madonna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
