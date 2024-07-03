Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1870 "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1870
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1870 "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32491 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (5)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (3)
- Bertolami (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (5)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (9)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (13)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (9)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition MS61 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1870 "Madonna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search