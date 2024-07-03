Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1870 "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Thaler 1870 "Madonna" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1870 "Madonna" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1870 "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32491 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition MS61 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 "Madonna" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1870 "Madonna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

