Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1869 "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1869
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1869 "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2195 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 1, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
123
