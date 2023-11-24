Thaler 1869 "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1869 "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2195 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 1, 2017.

