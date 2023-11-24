Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1869 "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Thaler 1869 "Madonna" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1869 "Madonna" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1869 "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2195 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 1, 2017.

Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Felzmann - May 2, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date May 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 1, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1869 "Madonna" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1869 "Madonna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

