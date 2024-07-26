Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1868 "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Thaler 1868 "Madonna" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1868 "Madonna" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1868 "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30850 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1868 "Madonna" at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1868 "Madonna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

