Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1868 "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1868
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1868 "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30850 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
