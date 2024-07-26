Thaler 1868 "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1868 "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30850 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (33) XF (60) VF (8) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) XF40 (4) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2) ANACS (1)

