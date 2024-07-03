Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1866 "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Thaler 1866 "Madonna" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1866 "Madonna" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1866 "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4207 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 240,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Aurea - October 7, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Nomisma Aste - June 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date June 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1866 "Madonna" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1866 "Madonna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

