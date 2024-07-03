Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1866 "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1866 "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4207 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 240,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1866 "Madonna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
