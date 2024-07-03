Thaler 1866 "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1866 "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4207 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 240,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (26) AU (51) XF (62) VF (10) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (4) PL (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (5)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (4)

Bid & Grow Auctions (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (3)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (4)

Heritage (4)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (9)

Katz (9)

KM NUMIS (2)

Kroha (2)

Künker (20)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (3)

MS67 (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (3)

Sonntag (3)

Status International (1)

Teutoburger (17)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (10)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)