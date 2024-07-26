Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler no date (1865) "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year no date (1865)
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler no date (1865) "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43297 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123 ... 13
For the sale of Thaler 1865 "Madonna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
