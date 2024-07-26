Thaler no date (1865) "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler no date (1865) "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43297 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (39) AU (63) XF (116) VF (34) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (6) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) VF35 (3) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (16) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

Auction World (2)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (2)

BAC (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (13)

Felzmann (3)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (3)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (9)

Heritage (8)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (10)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (8)

Klondike Auction (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (14)

Möller (3)

MS67 (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (10)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (6)

Nihon (1)

Numimarket (2)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (10)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (4)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (30)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (1)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (32)

WCN (5)

Wójcicki (4)