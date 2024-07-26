Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1871 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Thaler 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (345) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1538 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Via - November 6, 2023
Seller Via
Date November 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1871 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

