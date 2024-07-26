Thaler 1871 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1538 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (22) AU (66) XF (144) VF (108) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (4)

