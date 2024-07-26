Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1871 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (345) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1538 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
