Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Thaler 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
644 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Nomisma Aste - August 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Gärtner - October 20, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1869 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

