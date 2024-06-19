Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1869
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (4)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Künker (10)
- Möller (1)
- Nomisma Aste (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search