Thaler 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (13) XF (15) VF (5)

Seller All companies

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (4)

HIRSCH (3)

Künker (10)

Möller (1)

Nomisma Aste (2)

Numimarket (1)

Rauch (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (2)