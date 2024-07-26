Thaler 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4065 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (11) XF (16) VF (6)

