Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Thaler 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4065 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 15, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1868 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

