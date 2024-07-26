Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1868
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4065 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (12)
- Leu (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search