Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5417 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (7)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search