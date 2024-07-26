Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Thaler 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5417 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Aurea - December 8, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig II Coins of Bavaria in 1867 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search