Thaler 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5355 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) AU (34) XF (51) VF (27) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (3)

