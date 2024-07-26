Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5355 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (24)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numision (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (15)
- UBS (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (13)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search