Thaler 1864 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31475 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 558. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
