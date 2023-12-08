Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1864 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31475 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 558. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction CNG - March 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

