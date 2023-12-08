Thaler 1864 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31475 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 558. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service NGC (2)