Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1870 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Kreuzer 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
  • Diameter 14,18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61377 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 132. Bidding took place February 3, 2021.

Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Heritage - April 12, 2018
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Heritage - April 12, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 12, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Bavaria Kreuzer 1870 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

