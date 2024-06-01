Kreuzer 1870 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61377 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 132. Bidding took place February 3, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (5) AU58 (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)