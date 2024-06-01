Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1870 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61377 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 132. Bidding took place February 3, 2021.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date April 12, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
For the sale of Kreuzer 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
