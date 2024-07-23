Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
- Diameter 14,18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1869
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
