Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Kreuzer 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
  • Diameter 14,18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 16, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - January 16, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1869 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

