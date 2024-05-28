Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
