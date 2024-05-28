Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Kreuzer 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
  • Diameter 14,18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1867 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1867 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1867 at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1867 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 13, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1867 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1867 at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1867 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1867 at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1867 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1867 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1867 at auction Heritage - April 11, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2010
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

