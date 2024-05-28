Kreuzer 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (2) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1) ANACS (1)