Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Kreuzer 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
  • Diameter 14,18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1821 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Bavaria Kreuzer 1865 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1865 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1865 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1865 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1865 at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1865 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1865 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1865 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

