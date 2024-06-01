Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1821 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
