Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1864. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Gulden 1864 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Gulden 1864 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 19,68 g
  • Pure gold (0,5929 oz) 18,4402 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1864 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • UBS (1)
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
31649 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
27817 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig II Coins of Bavaria in 1864 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search