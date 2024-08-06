Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1864. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 19,68 g
- Pure gold (0,5929 oz) 18,4402 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1864
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1864 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Künker (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
31649 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
27817 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
