Gulden 1864. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1864 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

