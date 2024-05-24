Gulden 1871 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34016 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

