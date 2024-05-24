Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1871 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Gulden 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Gulden 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34016 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - July 9, 2015
Seller Künker
Date July 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1871 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

