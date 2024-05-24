Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1871 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1871
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34016 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
