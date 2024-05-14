Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1870 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1870
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
