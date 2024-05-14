Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1870 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Gulden 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Gulden 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (6)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (4)
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Rauch - February 27, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1870 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
