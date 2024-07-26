Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Gulden 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Gulden 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32504 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1869 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

