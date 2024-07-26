Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1869
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32504 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of Gulden 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
